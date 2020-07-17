Iredell Health Department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Leaf Health Care

The Iredell County Health Department received notice of a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Leaf Health Care, a long-term care facility. At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. While we are still awaiting the results of all staff and residents, we can confirm there are a total of two prior residents who have tested positive.
The Iredell County Health Department is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to COVID-19. The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. The skilled nursing staff at the long-term care facility is continuing to provide quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being the utmost priority.
The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Iredell County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices.
For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in Congregate Living Settings from NCDHHS, visit the following link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregateliving-settings.
The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell rose by 39 since Thursday.
The Iredell County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,290 cases as of Thursday afternoon. The number was 1,251 Thursday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 13 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Thursday afternoon’s update, there are 817 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 427 are isolated at home. Thirty-three people are currently hospitalized.
Fifty-one percent of the cases are females and 49% males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 488 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 505 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 297.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 95,477 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 2,051 since Thursday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,606 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,343,974 tests completed and 1,180 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 16,657 cases with 167 deaths, Rowan has 1,651 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,828 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,404 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 651 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 398 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln County has 521 cases and two deaths, Davie has 269 with three deaths and Alexander has 197 cases with one death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.