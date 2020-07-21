Iredell Health Department reports COVID-19 outbreak at Brookdale Peachtree II-Memory Care

The Iredell County Health Department received notice of a COVID-19 outbreak at Brookdale Peachtree II- Memory Care, a long-term care facility. A worker at the facility tested positive, and testing of all staff and residents was recommended, the health department reported.
At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. For more specific information, view the NC DHHS outbreak report by visiting: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/dashboard/Weekly-COVID19-Ongoing-Outbreaks.pdf
The Iredell County Health Department is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to COVID-19. The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
Other than the initial case, residents and staff who have tested positive have been without symptoms.
The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Iredell County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices.
For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in Congregate Living Settings from NCDHHS, please visit the following link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregate-living-settings
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 or who need access to support services can call 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162) for assistance 24 hours a day/7 days a week.
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following
resources: NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19 CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html; Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19; NC 2-1-1: Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162 or text COVIDNC to 898211
