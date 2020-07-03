Iredell County sees increase of 54 coronavirus cases since Friday

The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County climbed by more than 50 since the Thursday’s afternoon update by the health department.
The number of cases reported Thursday was 819, and as of the noon update by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Friday morning, that total jumped to 873.
Those new cases included a cluster identified at a Mooresville child-care facility. The Primrose School of Lake Norman took immediate action, the health department said. A cluster is identified as five or more cases.
Due to the July 4 holiday, Iredell County offices were closed and no afternoon update was provided.
As of Thursday there were 439 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 349 are isolated at home. Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the health department reported.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 275 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 334, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 210.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
The breakdown of cases by region was not available due to the holiday closure.
A total of 70,241 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 2,099 cases since the Thursday report.
There have been 1,392 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 999,293 tests completed and 951 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 12,233 cases with 151 deaths, Rowan has 1,284 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,237 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 887 cases with 12 deaths, Wilkes has 586 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 338 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 283 cases and one death, Davie has 208 with three deaths and Alexander has 105 cases with one death.
