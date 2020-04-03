Iredell County reports 42 cases of coronavirus;state cases top 2,000

Iredell County now has 42 cases of coronavirus, according to local officials.

The Iredell County Health Department is updating local cases throughout the day.

Of those, 38 percent are in the 50-64 age group. Twenty-nine percent are in the 25-49 age range, 21 percent are 18-24 and 12 percent are 65 and older.

The county health department is also now releasing the totals by region.

In the region marked South, which is zip codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125, there are 26 reported cases. In the region marked Central, which is zip codes 27013, 28166 and 28677, there are seven confirmed cases. In the region marked North, which is zip codes 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678, there are nine reported cases.

The site was updated as of 3 p.m. on Friday.

Statewide, there are more than 2,100 reported cases of the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health department case totals, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. At least 20 people have died in North Carolina from the virus, and more than 6,000 have died across the United States.