Iredell County reports 35th COVID-19 death

The Iredell County Health Department reported the 35th death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 31 since Monday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 2,871 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 188,024 cases Wednesday, an increase of 1,137 since Monday.

There have been 3,129 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 918. The total number of completed tests is 2,683,384.

In Iredell, 16 are currently hospitalized, and 2,540 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 280 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,091 cases.