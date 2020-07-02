Iredell County coronavirus cases top 800; 68K reported statewide

Iredell County reported 29 new coronavirus cases since Thursday afternoon’s update.
Cases in Iredell went from 790 to 819 as of the afternoon update by the Iredell County Health Department Thursday
As of Wednesday there were 439 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 349 are isolated at home. Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the health department reported.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 275 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 334, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 210.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 68,142 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,629 cases since the Wednesday report.
There have been 1,391 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 971,120 tests completed and 912 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 11,803 cases with 150 deaths, Rowan has 1,251 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,187 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 826 cases with 12 deaths, Wilkes has 583 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 334 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 268 cases and one death, Davie has 206 with three deaths and Alexander has 101 cases with one death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.