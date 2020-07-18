Iredell coronavrius cases top 1,300; statewide numbers exceed 97K

The state is reporting an increase of 18 cases of coronavirus in Iredell County since late Friday afternoon’s update from the Iredell County Health Department.
The health department reported a total of 1,290 cases as of Friday afternoon. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report early Saturday afternoon indicated there were 1,308 cases in Iredell.
The health department reported 13 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell as of Friday.
The county does not provide an update on weekends, so the following numbers are based on the Friday afternoon report.
As of Friday afternoon’s update, there are 817 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 427 are isolated at home. Thirty-three people are currently hospitalized.
Fifty-one percent of the cases are females and 49% are males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 488 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 505 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 297.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
On Friday, the health department reported an outbreak of cases at a Statesville long-term-care facility.
The health department received notice of a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Leaf Health Care. At this time, the state Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases at a long-term-care facility to be an outbreak.
The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. While they are still awaiting the results of all staff and residents, they can confirm there is a total of two prior residents who have tested positive.
A total of 97,458 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,981 since Friday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,629 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,379,143 tests completed and 1,154 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 17,047 cases with 170 deaths, Rowan has 1,672 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,902 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,435 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 653 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 404 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 535 cases and two deaths, Davie has 271 with three deaths and Alexander has 210 cases with one death.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!