Iredell coronavius numbers climb to 731; statewide cases top 62K

Two dozen new coronavirus cases were reported in Iredell County since Saturday afternoon’s update by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Since the afternoon update Saturday, cases in Iredell went from 707 to 731.
Iredell County does not update numbers on weekends.
As of Friday there were 356 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 305 who are isolated at home. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
In Iredell, 51% of the cases involve females, while 49% involve males.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 11% among those 18-24 and 8% among those 17 and under.
A total of 62,142 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,605 cases since the Saturday report.
There have been 1,322 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 871,905 tests completed and 890 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 10,592 cases with 146 deaths, Rowan has 1,163 cases with 39 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,064 cases with 27 deaths, Catawba has 720 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 570 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 322 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 240 cases and one death, Davie has 188 with three deaths and Alexander has 84 cases with no deaths.