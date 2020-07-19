Iredell coronavirus cases up by 26 since Saturday; state cases top 99K

A total of 26 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iredell County since the state’s Saturday afternoon update.
The number of cases reported as of Sunday morning was 1,334. That number was 1,308 at the Saturday update.
The health department reported 13 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell as of Friday.
The county does not provide an update on weekends, so the following numbers are based on the Friday afternoon report.
As of Friday afternoon’s update, there are 817 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 427 are isolated at home. Thirty-three people are currently hospitalized.
Fifty-one percent of the cases are females and 49% are males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 488 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 505 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 297.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
A total of 99,778 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
That is an increase of 2,320 since Saturday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,634 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,394,864 tests completed and 1,115 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 17,379 cases with 170 deaths, Rowan has 1,700 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,949 cases with 34 deaths, Catawba has 1,469 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 657 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 404 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 547 cases and two deaths, Davie has 275 with three deaths and Alexander has 213 cases with one death.
