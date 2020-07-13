Iredell coronavirus cases stand at 1,149; statewide cases top 87K

The Iredell County Health Department is reporting 1,149 cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.
That’s an increase of 41 since the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services late morning report Sunday.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Monday afternoon’s update, there are 647 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 464 are isolated at home. Twenty-six people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 418 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 463 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 268.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 87,528 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
There have been 1,510 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,220,486 tests completed and 1,040 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 15,319 cases with 163 deaths, Rowan has 1,522 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,677 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,253 cases with 14 deaths, Wilkes has 628 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 385 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln County has 433 cases and two deaths, Davie has 253 with three deaths and Alexander has 174 cases with one death.
