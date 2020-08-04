Health department reports 59 new cases of coronavirus

A total of 59 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iredell County since Monday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon update showed 1,830 cases, up from 1,771 Monday afternoon.
Statewide the number of coronavirus cases was 128,161 as of Tuesday afternoon’s North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update.
The number of cases as of Monday afternoon was 126,532.
The state was reporting 1,728 as of Tuesday afternoon.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths and 17 hospitalized. Some 1,290 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 446 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 711 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 733 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 386.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,010 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,854,026 tests completed and 1,166 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 21,316 cases with 216 deaths, Rowan has 2,060 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,466 cases with 47 deaths, Catawba has 1,969 cases with 25 deaths, Wilkes has 741 cases with 10 deaths and Yadkin has 505 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 773 cases and three deaths, Davie has 387 with three deaths and Alexander has 274 cases with two deaths.
