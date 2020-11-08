Family, friends, rally to support Isaac McCurdy with Love Benefit & Cruise-In

Barbecue, classic cars, and family and friends gathered to support Isaac McCurdy with the Love Benefit & Cruise-In at Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville on Saturday. T

he Statesville firefighter is in the midst of treatment for cancer, but the smile on his face didn't betray that.

"It's crazy how big the turnout has been and the love that's been shown," Isaac McCurdy said. He said he was feeling "pretty good" as he neared the end of this round of treatment. He said a few more doctors visits would be needed to know for sure what progress was being made.

Isaac's first bout with testicular cancer was in 2016 and had another in 2019.

But Saturday, he was just taking in the moment and seeing how many people had came out to support him and his family.

"Just overwelmed by the big crowd that's come up," McCurdy said.

There were dozens of classic cars and at least one drag racer taking part in the cruise-in. On the other side of the parking lot, barbecue was being served to a long line of vehicles making their way through for some food, but ultimately to support the McCurdy family as they deal with challenges of cancer treatment.

For more information, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/statesville-firefighter-cancer-fund.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.