Coronavirus cases increase by more than 30 in Iredell

The number of positive coronavirus cases grew by 31 since Wednesday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 1,030 cases as of late Friday afternoon. The number Thursday afternoon was 999. The health department reported 12 deaths from coronavirus in Iredell.
As of Friday afternoon’s update, there are 594 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 400 are isolated at home. Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-six percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 361 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 418 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 251.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 81,331 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
There have been 1,500 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,150,612 tests completed and 1046 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 14,157 cases with 158 deaths, Rowan has 1,449 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,529 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,105 cases with 13 deaths, Wilkes has 608 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 376 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln County has 360 cases and two deaths, Davie has 241 with three deaths and Alexander has 149 cases with one death.
