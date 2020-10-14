Blood drive scheduled for Friday at Davis Regional

Davis Regional Medical Center will be sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the hospital, 218 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville. Karin Robertie, lab blood bank section head, is coordinating the event and invites all community residents to participate.

As a way to thank all who made the time to donate, the Red Cross will send to those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. In addition, those who come in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card. Five people will win. Restrictions will apply. For additional information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.

Abouit 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States.

Robertie said, “We are all in this together. The American Red Cross needs our help to ensure that enough blood is on the shelves for patients in need. If you are healthy and well, please join us and give.”

Donating blood is a safe process and typically takes less than 10-12 minutes. The entire process, from the time you arrive to the time you leave, takes about an hour and 15 minutes.

To schedule a time to donate, call Davis Regional’s laboratory at 704-838-7645 or sign up online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give/html/donation-time, use zip code 28625 and scroll to the Davis Regional drive on Oct. 16.