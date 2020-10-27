Authorities: Shooting victim refuses to talk with detectives

A man has what Major Bill Hamby of the Iredell County Sheriff's Office called a "flesh wound" after being shot in the face Monday night on Sigmon Road in Statesville. However, with his reluctance to speak to law enforcement, the sheriff's office has little to go on as far as its investigation.

"He said he wasn't going to snitch," Hamby said. He said that on both occasions that investigators attempted to interview the man, he wouldn't answer questions.

The shooting occurred around 10:37 p.m. according to Hamby. The man was struck in the face by a bullet but the wound wasn't life-threatening, Hamby said.

Hamby said that the sheriff's office said with the man being uncooperative, the scene of the shooting wasn't located.

If anyone has more information, they are encouraged to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at (704) 878-3180.

