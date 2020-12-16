31 inmates at Forsyth County Jail quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, sheriff's office says

"We will continue to work closely with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability.”

The statement noted that the detention center "stopped visitation (on Nov. 16) due to the executive order placed by Gov. Roy Cooper except attorneys."

The sheriff's office said inmates that have COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival "are housed in our negative pressure rooms and are quarantined and are tested that day."

"All new residents that are still in custody on the fifth day are given a COVID-19 test. If positive, they will remain in the negative pressure room and will be retested until the results show negative."

The statement said Wellpath, which provides medical services to the detention center, offers inmates two surgical masks when they arrive. They are later provided with two cloth masks when moved to the general inmate population.

There has been criticism from protesters in recent months over how the detention center has handled the pandemic, in particular claims of inadequate supplies of masks. The protesters said in October that Wellpath initially refused to test inmates for the virus.