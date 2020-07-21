Speaking of the Future, Part 1

Recently, I learned of an article published in the December 1900 issue of Ladies’ Home Journal, written by John E. Watkins, Jr., an American civil engineer. The article was titled, “What May Happen in the Next Hundred Years.”
Ladies’ Home Journal was not the sort of publication in which one would expect to find such an article, as its title sounds more suitable for Popular Science, Popular Mechanics or Scientific American. One of the leading women’s interest and lifestyle monthly magazines, Ladies’ Home Journal was published from 1883 until 2016.
In preparation for his article, Mr. Watkins, was the son of John Watkins Sr., who was employed by the Smithsonian Institution. The elder Mr. Watkins probably took his son to “The Castle” frequently and likely discussed the latest advances in science and technology around the dinner table in the home.
Watkins Jr., in his article for the LHJ, wrote that he had consulted “the most learned and conservative [male] minds” in various fields concerning what life might be like a century in the future, the year 2000, now 20-some years in our past. Making his predictions remarkable was the detail Mr. Watkins provided in his twenty-eight prognostications. For example, instead of just saying, “By the year 2000, transportation will be much faster,” Watkins was specific in saying that streamlined trains, powered by electricity, and would travel at speeds of between 125 and 150 miles per hour.
As might be expected, Mr. Watkins hit the proverbial nail on the head in some forecasts, while completely missing the nail, the board and the house in others.
Some of his bigger misses include:
1. The U.S. population circa 2000 would be 350 to 500 million and part of this number would include the new states or territories of Nicaragua and Mexico, which Watkins predicted would want to become part of the United States. Watkins made no mention of Alaska or Hawaii joining the Union, however, which actually became states in January of 1959 and August 1959, respectively. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of the United States in 2000 was 282.2 million.
Still, he did predict that our country’s population would continue to grow.
2. The average life expectancy of Americans would rise from 1900’s average of 35 years to around 50 years by year 2000. According to Mr. Watkins. We have done better than that by a little over 50%, with an average Americans life expectancy in 2000 of 76.64 years. 2020’s life expectancy for Americans is 78.93 years.
Again, Mr. Watkins was correct in his thinking, but missed the degree of increase that would occur.
3. Another of his forecasts was that the letters C, X and Q would be eliminated from the alphabet, with more words being spelled phonetically. Even though we often spell “tonight” as “tonite” and make some other spelling simplifications, the three above letters remain in our alphabet and on our computer keyboards.
4. Mr. Watkins predicted the extinction of flies, mosquitoes and roaches, through the draining of swamps and there being fewer horses in 2000 and consequently fewer horse “droppings.” Furthermore, he believed that rats and mice would also have been eliminated. I wish he had been “spot on” in these forecasts.
Efforts to eradicate Yellow Fever and malaria with the work on the Panama Canal were then in progress, so Watkins’ thinking that such efforts would continue toward other pests was certainly reasonable.
5. A university education will be free to every man and woman. “Poor students will be given free board, free clothing and free books if ambitious and actually unable to meet their school and college expenses.” He also believed that the “public schools will furnish poor children free eyeglasses, free dentistry and free medical attention of every kind.”
6. Everybody will walk 10 miles for exercise. “Exercise will be compulsory in the schools…. All cities will have public gymnasiums. A man or woman unable to walk ten miles at a stretch will be regarded as a weakling.” I don’t see this happening locally.
7. Mr. Watkins predicted photographs would be sent by wire (cable), but he thought this would be into theaters, rather than into TV sets in private homes. Wireless telegraphy was invented in 1895, but it was some time before photographs, much less moving photographs, could be sent by wire.
8. Also predicted was another cultural item, the “Grand opera will be telephoned” into private homes. If one has a radio, and most homes have several, then this prediction has come true, sort of. Would the average American choose to listen to “grand opera”? I think not.
Still, all in all, one can see where Watkins’ reasonable prophesies came from: He observed trends that, had they continued in the direction in which they appeared to be headed, might have resulted as he believed.
Was the America he envisioned by the year 2000 a dystopia or a utopia?
Note: Next week’s column will examine some of Mr. Watkins’ predictions for the year 2000 that more or less came true.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
