Local law enforcement navigating Cooper's latest executive order

With Gov. Roy Cooper tightening mask requirements and enforcement in North Carolina, everyone is adapting to the changes — or completely ignoring it.
The main thrust of the new executive order looks to close loopholes and "making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household" according to the governor's press release.
For Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, that means navigating the enforcement aspect of the order.
"A lot in the order, we are still reading it and see what the rules will be going forward," he said. "Obviously we want to educate and make sure everyone protects themselves and families. I trust that our community will do just that."
With cases of COVID-19 surging nationally and locally, it will be seen if the order helps slow down the spread — and how the order will be enforced.
The new order says law enforcement may issue citations for violations in public places and other situations. The order says the charges would be considered misdemeanors. Now, both businesses and individuals may face enforcement if law enforcement sees fit.
That's different from earlier this year. Campbell said in June when Cooper's first order came, that it was unenforceable due to the fact citations can't be given for not wearing a mask. He said then that he would enforce trespassing laws if someone refused entry to a business because they are not wearing a mask refuses to leave.
However, how people personally chose to handle their safety in the upcoming weeks will be the biggest factor in the effectiveness of Cooper's order.
"The coming weeks will be a true test of our resolve to do what it takes to keep people from getting sick, to save lives, and to make sure that if you need hospital care whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19, you can get it,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen.
