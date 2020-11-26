Local law enforcement navigating Cooper's latest executive order

With Gov. Roy Cooper tightening mask requirements and enforcement in North Carolina, everyone is adapting to the changes — or completely ignoring it.

The main thrust of the new executive order looks to close loopholes and "making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household" according to the governor's press release.

For Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, that means navigating the enforcement aspect of the order.

"A lot in the order, we are still reading it and see what the rules will be going forward," he said. "Obviously we want to educate and make sure everyone protects themselves and families. I trust that our community will do just that."

With cases of COVID-19 surging nationally and locally, it will be seen if the order helps slow down the spread — and how the order will be enforced.

The new order says law enforcement may issue citations for violations in public places and other situations. The order says the charges would be considered misdemeanors. Now, both businesses and individuals may face enforcement if law enforcement sees fit.