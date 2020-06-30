It’s time to stop law enforcement from making their own rules
As a resident of Iredell County I am appalled by Sheriff Darren Campbell’s public statement last week claiming that the order by Governor Cooper to require wearing a face covering is “unconstitutional.”
“As your Sheriff, it is not only my duty to enforce the laws enacted by our legislature, but to also protect the constitutional rights of all citizens. I firmly believe that the order mandating face coverings is not only unconstitutional but unenforceable. In closing, to be perfectly clear, we have no intention of enforcing this order nor can we enforce this order.”
This is not your job as sheriff to determine what is constitutional or not — that is the job of our state legislature and judicial system. As sheriff it is your job to uphold the law, not question it. This is precisely why we need to enact law enforcement reform in our nation. It is not up to law enforcement to personally determine which laws they want to enforce, and which they won’t.
You, Sheriff Campbell, are showing a selective and biased interpretation of the law that has been enacted by legally elected officials above your position. And, by making the public statement, you are effectively telling residents of Iredell County that protecting members of our society by wearing a mask is not only unimportant, but a personal decision. It’s not. The governor has made it a legal decision.
You talk of protecting the constitutional rights of all citizens. What about my constitutional right to not become infected by someone flagrantly not wearing a mask while shedding this virus? Wearing a mask is to protect others, not yourself. It is for many a matter of life and death.
Would you say that enforcing mandatory automobile insurance is a violation of a citizen’s constitutional rights? No. It’s required because if you are a driver that hits another person it’s your legal obligation to have the insurance to pay for the damage. Wearing a mask is the same. It’s your personal — and now legal — responsibility to protect others in the event you are shedding the virus.
I have copied a number of local media outlets and other local officials to ensure they are hearing the voice of those that oppose you and the other sheriffs that are so flagrantly violating their duties. Voicing that you will not do your job to enforce legally issued government orders is telling the world that law enforcement is making the rules — not the legislators we elect to govern you. Shame on you for not standing up for the citizens you are sworn to protect. It’s time to stop law enforcement from making their own rules.
You can be sure you won’t receive my vote in 2022 and I will be a vocal activist against you during your re-election campaign.
Erin Jones
Mooresville
Set aside fear and discover peace
We find ourselves within a politics of fear. But with a change of heart, we can just set aside this fear and discover peace.
We think of peace as a memory or dream or word for Christmas cards. We don’t believe peace is attainable. We do not yearn for it.
But we can remember how William Penn made friends with the Indians. He reached out his hand in friendship.
Penelope Pressly
Statesville