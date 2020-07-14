Governor holds off on Phase Three reopening for another three weeks

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the potential Phase 3 reopening of certain businesses will be delayed for more than three weeks, to Aug. 7. The state could have entered that phase at 5 p.m. Friday.
Instead, Cooper has chosen to continue a second time the “safer-at-home” phase that began May 22.
Cooper’s decision was overshadowed by the focus of his administration to reopen K-12 schools by the scheduled Aug. 17 date, either with a hybrid of in-person and remote learning or with the option of going to all remote learning.
“Our reopening priority is the school building doors, and in order for that to happen we have to work to stabilize our virus trends,” Cooper said.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper said North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends are not spiking, the percentage of positive tests has remained stable at 10% to 11%, and there remains adequate hospital intensive care bed capacity at 22% available, and 27% of inpatient beds available.
Cooper said the state’s most important reopening involves classrooms but cautioned that “while we want to be done with the pandemic, it is not done with us.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported earlier Tuesday that the state is at a record high of 1,109 individuals hospitalized with the virus, up 39 from Monday.
Another 1,956 North Carolinians had tested positive for the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a total of 89,484 confirmed cases. There were an additional 42 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,552.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases and deaths were at 22,725 and 746, respectively, on May 22 — the start of the Phase 2 reopening.
“North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” Cooper said.
Under Phase 2 of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Those businesses include bars, nightclubs, public playgrounds, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo parlors and museums.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
“Extending Phase 2 of the economic shutdown for another three weeks is likely to lead to even more businesses deciding never to reopen their doors,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Small businesses that have been closed since March already face tough obstacles. The governor has placed another roadblock in their way.”
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase 3.
She has said the facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder, and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
Five legislative bills that cleared the General Assembly would have reopened venues as varied as amusement parks, fitness centers, private bars and clubs, bowling alleys, skating rinks and arcades. Cooper vetoed all five bills, with Democratic legislators in the House and Senate voting to uphold the vetoes on July 8.
A coalition of North Carolina bowling alleys gained a legal victory July 7 in its pursuit of reopening in North Carolina.
Judge James Gale of Wake Superior Court ruled in favor of N.C. Bowling Proprietors Association Inc., granting a preliminary injunction of Cooper’s executive order that has kept bowling alleys closed since mid-March. The ruling allowing reopening applies only to bowling alleys that are members of the association.
However, on Tuesday, the state Supreme Court put a hold on Gale’s order. According to Raleigh TV station WRAL, the state Supreme Court agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision.
The decision on bowling alleys “deserves significant attention,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
“In a way, it suggests the governor is likely to continue to exercise sole discretion about the pace and timing of any reopening,” Dinan said. “The legislature has been unable to pass any meaningful laws limiting the governor’s authority.
“The state Supreme Court is signaling by today’s action that it is unlikely to support lower-court judgments that limit the governor’s decision-making.”
