State Briefs

3 children shot in separate incidents in Durham
DURHAM — Three children were wounded in two separate shootings in a North Carolina city in a four-hour span, police said Wednesday.
One adult and two children were found shot at a residence around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Durham police said in a news release. Police said the adult and one of the children have critical injuries, while five adults arrived at local hospitals on their own for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a call found a 12-year-old and an adult who had been shot, police said. The child has life-threatening injuries, according to the news release, which also said the adult arrived at the hospital on their own for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have made no arrests in either incident. A virtual news conference was scheduled for Wednesday to provide additional information.
Woman pleads guilty to fatally hitting child with car
CAROLINA BEACH — A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty to Heather Ligotino entered a conditional discharge guilty plea Tuesday to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, The Wilmington StarNews reported.
District Attorney Spokeswoman Samantha Dooies said Ligotino’s charge will be dismissed if she completes “12 months of unsupervised probation and 150 hours of community service.”
Ligatino struck one-year-old Cora Kruger and her grandmother Catherine Hagelstein at an intersection in Carolina Beach on March 22, 2019.
Cora was killed and Hagelstein sustained non-life threatening injuries.
City backs reparations in the form of community investment
ASHEVILLE — Officials in the North Carolina city of Asheville have apologized for its historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that unanimous vote was taken by the City Council on Tuesday.
The resolution on reparations does not require direct payments but will mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.
“Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” said Councilman Keith Young, one of two Black council members and the measure’s chief proponent.
“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” Young said.
Priorities could include efforts to increase minority home ownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership. The resolution also mentions strategies to close the gaps in health care, education and pay.
The resolution calls for the creation of a Community Reparations Commission to recommend programs and resources to be used.
The Associated Press
