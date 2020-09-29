 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Ronda man arrested for firing shots at northern Iredell campground
0 comments
top story

Sheriff: Ronda man arrested for firing shots at northern Iredell campground

  • Updated
  • 0
image002.jpg

Randy Wayne Dowell

A Ronda man was arrested for firing shots near a campground on Bacon Road in northern Iredell County on Saturday night.

Randy Wayne Dowell, 38, was charged with two counts of going armed to the terror of the public and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to Bacon Road on Saturday night about shots being fired in the area. A short time later, a second call came in concerning an intoxicated man walking around Jolly’s Campground with a weapon, Campbell said.

Deputies Kevin Sherard and Justin Roberts and Lt. Dwayne Christian located Dowell and detained him.

Campbell said deputies talked to witnesses who said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Dowell and a woman. The witnesses told deputies Dowell fired three shots.

In a search of Dowell’s vehicle and trailer, Campbell said, a pistol was found hidden under a mattress in the trailer.

Dowell’s criminal history includes misdemeanor assault and battery, assault, assault on a female, simple affray and resisting a public officer charges, as well as DWI and reckless driving to endanger counts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Access to a lawyer
Townnews

Access to a lawyer

  • Updated

Barrett dissented in the case of a Wisconsin man who admitted that he fatally shot his wife seven times but argued that he had been provoked, …

Campus sexual assault
Townnews

Campus sexual assault

  • Updated

Barrett wrote a unanimous three-judge panel decision in 2019 making it easier for men alleged to have committed sexual assaults on campus to c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert