Police say missing kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, at Porter Park in Rexburg, Idaho. Prosecutors say the mother of the two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday, June 29.