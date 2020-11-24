Man said he was punched over not wanting to wear a mask

When Brent Glastetter went to a store in Mooresville last month, he expected it to be like any other trip to an auto parts store. But before he knew it, he was defending himself from a man who he said attacked him for not wearing a mask.

The choice to wear a mask during the pandemic is often more than just a personal decision, but for Glastetter, he said unless required, he doesn't wear one because he is "a little claustrophobic." But no matter what the reason was, it was clear to Glastetter that wasn't up to another customer at the store to enforce.

"People can't take the law in their own hands and be all vigilante about stuff," Glastetter said. "What's right is right and what's wrong is wrong, but obviously he was wrong."

The incident happened at an auto parts store on River Highway in Mooresville in October. Glastetter said the 46-year-old man started the confrontation when he asked Glastetter why he wasn't wearing a mask. Glastetter said he wasn't required to, and according to him, that's when the man asked him to leave. Since he wasn't an employee, Glastetter said he saw no reason to comply.