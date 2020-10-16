Justice in selecting judges

Perhaps the most overlooked elections, ranking just slightly ahead of Soil and Water Conversation District Commissioners, are those of judges. This year, our judicial elections may be among the most important votes we cast.

For the past 10 years, North Carolina has witnessed increasing instances where our appellate courts are forced to settle political arguments, especially between the Executive and Legislative branches. Sometimes these jurists are accused of “legislating from the bench,” usurping the role legislators are assigned.

Unless you are a lawyer or have business before the courts, chances are good you can’t name more than one or two District or Superior Court judges and even fewer on the Court of Appeals or Supreme Court. Many a voter will emerge from the voting booth saying they didn’t know any of the selections, so they just picked one according to which name was listed first, whether the person was a Republican or Democrat or, worse still, because they just liked the person’s name. That’s a lousy way to make important electoral decisions.

