Iredell-Statesville Schools named in lawsuit

When asked for comment, neither the Iredell-Statesville School system or its attorney responded. Renee Andrews was not able to be reached for further comment. Robin Johnson and her attorneys could not be reached.

In the other lawsuit filed this year, I-SS was named as a plaintiff after another special education student was pinned down by a Statesville Police Department officer.

"The Iredell-Statesville Schools does not comment on pending litigation; however, it is important to note, as you also pointed out, that one of the lawsuits you referenced is regarding how a law enforcement officer treated a special education student and not how school staff treated the student. I cannot comment on the goals and priorities of previous administrations, but a current priority for Iredell-Statesville Schools is to provide a safe end enriching environment for all of our staff and students. With over 2600 employees and 21,000 students, we are by far the second-largest employer in the county," Boen Nutting said as part of a longer statement released by the school system. She is the director of communications and development.