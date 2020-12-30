Iredell-Statesville Schools named in lawsuit

The Iredell-Statesville School System is facing a second lawsuit this year after a student's mother alleged her child was assaulted by a school employee in 2019.
Robin Johnson, on multiple occasions was accused of assaulting Gage Andrews at the Cloverleaf School in Statesville, according to the lawsuit. Gage, an autistic student, was in Johnson's special education classroom.
The lawsuit filed by Gage's mother, Renee Andrews, names Johnson, along with the Iredell-Statesville School District Board of Education, former superintendent Brady Johnson, Dr. Alvera Lesane, Dr. Alisha Cloer, and Principal Andrew Mehall as defendants in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Johnson put Gage, now 10, in a trash can on several occasions and said when he tried to get out, the former teacher would push him back inside. According to the lawsuit, she said, “if he acted like trash, [she] would treat him like trash.”
Other allegations include restraining him on the floor, covering his mouth and nose to stop him from screaming and spilling her lunch in his hair and on his clothes.
The lawsuit against the school system alleges that I-SS didn't investigate abuse or report any of those allegations to the police.
The lawsuit indicates that multiple staff members reported the abuse to Mehall, who in turn reported them to Lesane and Johnson.
When asked for comment, neither the Iredell-Statesville School system or its attorney responded. Renee Andrews was not able to be reached for further comment. Robin Johnson and her attorneys could not be reached.
In the other lawsuit filed this year, I-SS was named as a plaintiff after another special education student was pinned down by a Statesville Police Department officer.
"The Iredell-Statesville Schools does not comment on pending litigation; however, it is important to note, as you also pointed out, that one of the lawsuits you referenced is regarding how a law enforcement officer treated a special education student and not how school staff treated the student. I cannot comment on the goals and priorities of previous administrations, but a current priority for Iredell-Statesville Schools is to provide a safe end enriching environment for all of our staff and students. With over 2600 employees and 21,000 students, we are by far the second-largest employer in the county," Boen Nutting said as part of a longer statement released by the school system. She is the director of communications and development.
"While recent news coverage has questioned situations that occurred years ago, we have and will continue to take steps to ensure a safe environment for all students. These steps include relevant training for staff members, providing a structure where staff and students may report allegations of misconduct, and conducting investigations of misconduct. All parents should feel comfortable their children our safe when they send them to school and I-SS will strive every day to provide that safe and enriching environment for every child."
Johnson charged, takes plea agreement
Nutting said Johnson has been employed with I-SS since 2008 and has been a bus driver, receptionist, teacher assistant and teacher at N.B. Mills, East and Cloverleaf schools. The school system suspended her without pay. She is not currently employed with the school system, Nutting said.
Johnson was charged in October 2019 with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell said the investigation had started in September of that year after a report was filed by a therapist, who had spoken to other students in the classroom at Cloverleaf Elementary.
The initial report indicated several children said they were picked up and placed in a trash can or recycling bin, according to Campbell. Detective Patrick Dixson of the Special Victims Unit interviewed numerous witnesses and gathered pertinent items of evidence which indicated the incidents happened during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years when Johnson was the teacher assigned to the exceptional children’s classroom at Cloverleaf Elementary.
According to Campbell, the evidence indicated that on at least two occasions, Johnson placed a handicapped student in a trash can.
She remains on supervised probation through next September after a plea agreement, which deferred prosecution.
