Court date for murder suspect is Oct. 26

Blaine Dale Hague awaits his Oct. 26 court date in a Alexander County Detention Center cell after a grand jury found probable cause to bring the charge of first-degree murder against him earlier this month.

A conflict of interest -- Hague served as a non-sworn detention officer at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office until 2006 -- is why Hague is held in Alexander County, not Iredell County, after initially being booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on Oct. 1.

"It's pretty standard in a situation like this," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. "It's about keeping him and everyone else safe. We don't know the relationships he may have had with staff or other inmates, even that far back."

Hague was arrested on Oct. 1 after being suspected of shooting Baron Thomas Cass on Sept. 7 after a dispute between the two in Union Grove. While witnesses and a call from Hague himself put him at the scene and as being the shooter, there was nearly a month between the incident and his arrest.

Kimberly Overton Spahos, one of the special prosecutors on the case, said it took time to make sure the case was done with due diligence. Spahos and Lisa Coltrain are serving as special prosecutors in the case. Both work with the Conference of District Attorneys.