Commissioners to consider I-SS application for $4.8M in lottery reimbursement

A request to approve an application for $4.8 million in lottery reimbursement for renovations to the old Statesville Middle School will be considered by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials are scheduled to request approving the application to the N.C. Education Lottery for $4,874,045.45 to reimburse the system for renovations to the old Statesville Middle School before Northview IB can move into the vacated location.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will ask for approval to apply for a $15,990 JAG Grant.
Other items on the agenda include:
A request from the Iredell County Public Library for approval to accept a State Library of North Carolina CARES EZ Grant for $9,975 to provide Chromebooks to Go.
Consider two rezoning requests from Lewis D. Spivey and Logan Wyant. Spivey is seeking to rezone 5.5 acres at 161 Flower House Loop from residential agriculture to general business conditional district. Wyant is asking to rezone three parcels totaling 4.83 acres along Faith Road, adjacent to the town limits of Mooresville from residential agriculture to residential office.
Approval of an agreement with the town of Troutman and Children’s Hope Alliance to construct a sewer line to serve the Iredell County Recreation Center, parks and recreation office and adjacent county owned properties.
