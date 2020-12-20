Benbow, Davidson, and Martin plans to be one stop shop for clients

The legal system is a challenge for anyone. Even attorneys specialize in certain areas of the law instead of trying to be a jack of all trades. With that in mind, that's why the attorneys of what will be called Benbow, Davidson, and Martin are coming together to form one law firm.
With experience in criminal law, civil, and aspects of it such as probate and family law, they hope clients can stick with their firm regardless of the initial reason they came. And trust is a big factor as well in why they came together, something that extends from David Benbow and Daryl Davidson's nearly two-decade-old friendship.
"We just have always been friends," David Benbow said. "We decided it would be fun to practice law together."
Of course, there's much more to it than that, but the relationship between Benbow and Davison, and the trust they have in each other, extends to their partner Luke Martin and associates Tyler and Kirsten Crawford, a husband and wife duo of attorneys. Those levels of trust and experience both in and out of the office are why they have come together.
"A lot of it is trust," Martin said. "I'd trust David with anything I've got, any information, and I don't have any reservation about whether he's an honest man or not. And when we talked about who would want to practice law with, a few names came to the top and Daryl Davidson was one of those."
The work ethic and shared values among their team are what their clients hope to see when they need legal assistance in an area they didn't originally approach the firm for.
Davison's experience is in trial law, a mix of criminal, personal injury, and family law, whereas Martin is more experienced in real estate law. There's some crossover with Benbow's experience in trial and personal injury law, but his work with the Statesville Housing Authority and civil law helps give them more areas of expertise. Along with Tyler Crawford's experience with business, entertainment, and copyright law, and with Kirsten Crawford's specialization in family law, the hope is if they trust each other, their clients will as well.
"And we thought we could have a law firm with most of the problems people have, we could handle it in-house. We could take care of most of the legal problems of people who talk in our doors," Benbow said.
Those doors, once they officially join forces on Jan. 1, will be located in both Statesville and Taylorsville. The new firm will also employ six paralegals: Tonya Bailey, Jeannie Benbow, Dana Fowler, Erika Gonzalez, Jayme Lockyer, and Peggy Plyler.
"It was a good fit because we wanted a full-service law firm. What they were doing was a little bit different from what I was doing, with a real estate department. Over the years, I had to turn away business, refer it out, because I don't do that kind of work," Davidson said. "But now if someone comes in the door and they have an issue with real estate, family law, or criminal law, now they don't have to go anywhere. We're full-service, we can basically do it all."
Stronger together
In talking about the firms coming together as one, all of the attorneys hit on the aspects of relationships that are part of any business relationship. They also spoke about how it will help their clients. If a certain aspect of another area of the law comes up in a case, Davidson said they can both lean on each other, as well as possibly fill in for each other, when a client needs it.
"If somebody knows me and I've helped them before, if they come in with a criminal problem, I can say I've got the man for you right here, Daryl Davidson. They want to do a large purchase of commercial property? I've got the man here that can do an $8 million commercial deal (in Luke Martin)," Benbow said.
Davidson said there are also advantages to building off the success of Benbow & Martin, formerly Benbow & Phillips, which he said was a household name in Statesville. He said continuing to put forth a good name and a good product, in this case, legal services. Richard Phillips, Benbow's former partner, died five years ago. Phillips had practiced law for more than 25 years before his death. Now with Davidson joining with Benbow & Martin's attorneys, there is just over 80 years in legal experience with the firm.
They also see value in the diversity of ideas and experiences they bring to the table. Diversity in age gives them both years of experience but also new ideas on how to navigate the legal system, as well as energy and excitement to the firm. Having a Black man and a woman on their team means clients might feel more comfortable knowing there is an understanding of their experiences. Davidson can speak Spanish as well. That diversity in backgrounds extends to how they all ended up attorneys. While most of them had a more direct line to the legal world, Martin started in high school as a plumber before pursuing his career in law. They see the mixtures of life experiences as a way to help inform all of them as they relate to their client's needs.
There is plenty of commonality, though. The three partners in the firm all grew up in Iredell County and attended public school there. Martin, and both of the Crawfords graduated from Liberty University's law school. Benbow said all of them share similar Christian values as well.
While they spoke to their friendship and differing specialties in the legal system, the trust they have in each other is built on the same relationships when it comes to the legal work as well. That helps them know when to lean on each other instead of trying to do everything themselves.
"After being on my own for 15 or 16 years, it's hard, very hard, not to give up the reins, but slide over in the stagecoach," Davidson said. "You realize if you've got someone else with you and you're going in the same direction, you can pull a lot more."
