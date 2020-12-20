Benbow, Davidson, and Martin plans to be one stop shop for clients

Stronger together

In talking about the firms coming together as one, all of the attorneys hit on the aspects of relationships that are part of any business relationship. They also spoke about how it will help their clients. If a certain aspect of another area of the law comes up in a case, Davidson said they can both lean on each other, as well as possibly fill in for each other, when a client needs it.

"If somebody knows me and I've helped them before, if they come in with a criminal problem, I can say I've got the man for you right here, Daryl Davidson. They want to do a large purchase of commercial property? I've got the man here that can do an $8 million commercial deal (in Luke Martin)," Benbow said.

Davidson said there are also advantages to building off the success of Benbow & Martin, formerly Benbow & Phillips, which he said was a household name in Statesville. He said continuing to put forth a good name and a good product, in this case, legal services. Richard Phillips, Benbow's former partner, died five years ago. Phillips had practiced law for more than 25 years before his death. Now with Davidson joining with Benbow & Martin's attorneys, there is just over 80 years in legal experience with the firm.