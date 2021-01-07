Attorney: Lawsuit against school system seeks accountability, change

Iredell-Statesville Schools was named in a lawsuit in United States District Court in December, and one of the attorneys in the case wants to make sure a similar incident doesn't happen again.

Stacey Gahagan, the attorney for Renee Andrews, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her son, said they hope to make sure all involved are held accountable and to prevent a similar situation in the future. Gahagan said some of the evidence that was uncovered during the criminal investigation showed that Iredell-Statesville Schools were made aware of the situation, but did not intervene.

"It is the school district that can ultimately effectuate change within the district," Gahagan said.

She said there needs to be more training for teachers and staff both in what is and isn't appropriate in terms of behavior modification, as well as what they should do when they become aware of a situation where a teacher or staff member has crossed a line.

"But if it makes its way up the chain of command and other people don't take the appropriate steps, I think that's when it becomes even more concerning. Wanting to be sure that everyone is aware and that you're not having a pattern of an abusive situation that people are aware of and turn a blind eye to."