090520-srl-news-statebriefs

SNEADS RIVER — A Marine Corps helicopter was forced to make a precautionary emergency landing and caught fire in eastern North Carolina.
The Daily News in Jacksonville reports that the incident occurred Thursday afternoon.
Officials with Marine Corps Air Station New River said that no injuries were reported. The reason for the landing of the CH-53E remains under investigation.
The helicopter landed in a field in Sneads Ferry, about 50 minutes north of Wilmington.
The Marine Corps said in a press release that it was thankful for the quick response to the scene by the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Onslow County Sheriff's Office and Onslow County Emergency Medical Service.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH — A former police officer accused of soliciting nude photos and sex in exchange for "free passes" during possible law enforcement encounters has been indicted on felony bribery charges.
Former Wrightsville Beach officer Shaun Patrick Appler, 48, surrendered to New Hanover County authorities Wednesday after a grand jury charged him with two counts of bribery by a public official, news outlets reported.
State agents began investigating Appler in November after a young woman told prosecutors that he approached her with the proposal in 2019 when he was a police sergeant, WECT-TV reported.
Appler's attorney, Woody White, declined to comment on the specific allegations. He said the former officer had been on the job for nearly 20 years.
Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires said in a statement that members of the department would "work tirelessly" to "hold ourselves accountable in all regards to the highest standards."
HIGH POINT — A man accused of stalking a co-worker shot the woman to death then killed himself, police said.
Brooklyn Williams, 23, and Andre Cousiamono, 27, died of gunshot wounds to the head Tuesday afternoon, High Point police said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
Officers were called to a home after someone reported seeing two bodies on the porch, the agency said. Williams and Cousiamono were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two were not involved in a romantic relationship and were described as co-workers, according to officials.
Cousiamono was arrested and released on bond last month on outstanding warrants for felony stalking and cyberstalking, records showed. He also had pending charges of misdemeanor stalking, communicating threats and harassing phone calls from January incidents involving Williams, police said.
A handgun was found beside Cousiamono and binoculars were discovered in his car near the scene Tuesday, according to police.
The investigation was ongoing.
— From wire reports
