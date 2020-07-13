Online application available through I-SS for free, reduced meals

Now you can apply on-line for your children to receive free or reduced price school meals. The application will be sent from a secure website directly to Iredell -Statesville School Nutrition, so there is no need to worry about filling out a paper form that could be lost or misplaced.
www.LunchApplication.com has been designed to make it easy for you to know exactly what information is needed and to guide you through the process. Once an application has been submitted, the applicant will receive a confirmation email, the district office will determine eligibility, and a letter with the results will be provided.
www.LunchApplication.com is an easy, secure and convenient way to apply for free or reduced meals. You can access the website directory or by the link posted on the Iredell-Statesville Schools website. It can be found under Departments, click School Nutrition, and select the LunchApplication.com website.
If you do not have access to the internet, you can pick up an application at the School Nutrition Office after Aug. 1. You can also fill out an application online in the school office, cafeteria or school nutrition office.
If you have already received a letter telling you that your child was pre-approved for meal benefits for the 2020-2021 school year, you do not need to reapply. Make sure all of the school-aged children living in your household are listed on the approval letter. If not, contact Joan Newland at 704-873-2175. To apply, simply go to www.LunchApplication.com and click Apply Now.
