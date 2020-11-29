Local organizations have wish lists for 'Giving Tuesday'

After Thanksgiving, many people participate in Black Friday shopping followed by Cyber Monday, looking for deals to share with others.

Tuesday is another opportunity to share with someone else, and that is Giving Tuesday.

A release from Rescue Ranch, which is at 1424 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville, noted that “Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity,” and said they “rely heavily on donor support to be able to provide their various programs” to provide education programs on learning responsible pet ownership and compassion for animals. For more information visit www.rescueranch.com.

Other location organizations serving the community on a daily basis also can benefit from Giving Tuesday. They include: