Local organizations have wish lists for 'Giving Tuesday'

After Thanksgiving, many people participate in Black Friday shopping followed by Cyber Monday, looking for deals to share with others.
Tuesday is another opportunity to share with someone else, and that is Giving Tuesday.
A release from Rescue Ranch, which is at 1424 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville, noted that “Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity,” and said they “rely heavily on donor support to be able to provide their various programs” to provide education programs on learning responsible pet ownership and compassion for animals. For more information visit www.rescueranch.com.
Other location organizations serving the community on a daily basis also can benefit from Giving Tuesday. They include:
- Fifth Street Ministries, 1421 Fifth St., provide temporary housing for the homeless, meals and operates the Veterans Transitional Home. Visit www.fifthstreetministries.com.
- Iredell Christian Ministries, 752 Old Salisbury Road, is a food pantry and offers financial assistance. Visit iredellcm.org.
- Yokefellow Ministry, 1386 Shelton Ave., operates a thrift store and helping center to aid people pay rent and utilities and provides food and clothing. Visit Yokefellow's Facebook page for more information.
- Matthew 25, 3223 Harmony Highway, Harmony, is a food pantry and clothing closet serving the northern Iredell County area. Visit Matthew 25's Facebook page for more information.
- The Mooresville/Lake Norman Christian Mission, 266 N. Broad St., Mooresville, a crisis center for individuals and families to seek assistance with financial hardships, food insecurities and individual betterment. Visit www.mooresvillelakenormanchristianmission.org.
- FeedNC, 275 S. Broad St., Mooresville, provides meals, a food pantry and education, including culinary classes. Visit www.feednc.org.
There are also animal-related organizations that can benefit from Giving Tuesday.
- Piedmont Animal Rescue, 228 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, aspires to place dogs, cats and other pets such as hamsters and rabbits in homes. For more information visit www.piedmontanimalrescue.com.
- Lake Norman Humane, 2106 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, focuses on intakes from local animal controls in Lake Norman and surrounding communities. Visit www.lakenormanhumane.org.
