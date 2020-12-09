Hiddenite Center to present 'Santa's Enchanted Workshop'

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop” in a virtual performance now through December. With the COVID-19 restrictions regarding public events and performances, Virginia Repertory Theatre has made available their 2020 theatre performances. Based on the book, music and lyrics by Richard Giersch, the video was filmed on the Virginia Repertory Touring Theatre mainstage in Richmond, Virginia. Additional lyrics are by Bruce Craig Miller.
This is the perfect treat and a break for families, teachers and students during the holidays. Sit back and enjoy the story as Christmas has lost some of its magic for Stanley. Stanley and his baby sister, SuSu, don’t know whether or not to believe in Santa Claus, so they set out for the North Pole. Trapped in a blizzard, they wind up in a dilapidated gas station run by a mysterious old man named Nick. Nick shows them the wonders of imagination and helps to bring his run-down gas station to life as a magic toyshop. Could this be Santa’s Enchanted Workshop? Imagination is the key in this joyous holiday musical, which features a singing robot, a dancing rag doll and one of the silliest villains you’ll ever see, Mr. Gasket J. Wasket who shows up and tries to spoil the day. Mr. Wasket is foiled, and Stanley finds his renewed Christmas spirit and the real meaning of Christmas, keeping his imagination alive and believing in the magic of the holiday!
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is sponsoring this seasonal performance from Virginia Repertory Touring Theatre. Their performances focus on family ties, folk tales, music, reading, self-esteem, and character development.
Visit the link at https://vimeo.com/487011079 and watch with code C#21hP. For additional details and information for viewing, contact the Hiddenite Center’s Office at 828-632-6966.
Art in Lockdown Challenge winner announced
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center recently sponsored an Art in Lockdown Challenge encouraging entries of art created as a result of the pandemic lockdown experience. More than 20 entries were judged by a panel of judges for the most thought-provoking piece. Kathy Kohrs of Morganton was chosen as the winning entry for “Inborn Covid Fears.”
She described her acrylic painting as a Picasso style portrayal of the “fears for new life in this distorted COVID reality.” Visit the center’s website to view the Art In Lockdown online exhibit featuring the entries along with Kathy Kohrs’ winning entry.
Also included are entries submitted by Andy Benfield, Jennifer Cline, Lucille Hartman, Elizabeth Krumroy, Kathy Rosenberger, and Mary Russell Teague. Art in Lockdown entries will be featured through January on the website www.hiddenitearts.org, Facebook and Enews.
Regional artists are encouraged to plan to participate in the Hiddenite Center’s Annual Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition that will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April 2021. Call 828-632-6966 or see the website www.hiddenitearts.org, Facebook and Enews for exhibit information that will be available in February 2021.
Classes offered at Hiddenite Center Educational Complex
Painting classes with instructor, Heather Friday will begin on Jan. 25 and continue thru March 1. The class meets 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the center’s educational complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Each student brings their own materials as well as chooses their own subject matter and she will instruct individually. The cost for the six-week series is $50for Friends & $55 for non-members. The class is for ages high school thru adult. To register, call the center at (828) 632-6966. Class size is limited.
Pottery classes with Sally Warren, Instructor, of Mud Dauber studios in Statesville, will begin a new six-week session of pottery classes for adults in January 2021. Classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the center’s educational complex pottery studio. Call the Center at (828) 632-6966 to register for either of the evening classes.
A ballroom dance class with Dirk Myers II will begin a new session at the center’s educational complex beginning in January 2021. This eight-week class series will offer enthusiastic instruction in ballroom dance steps that will help students learn to dance like a star.
Classes will be held on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, which is located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. The cost for enrollment in the full 8-week session is $100 for the public and $95 for Hiddenite Center members payable at the beginning of the first class. The class is open to individuals and couples.
Also, registration is open for a six-week series of line dance classes. Call the center for details and information.
Early registration is encouraged. To register for this series of ballroom dance or the new line dance classes with Dirk Myers II, call (828) 632-6966.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the generous funding of the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org., Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, North Carolina community Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!