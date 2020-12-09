Hiddenite Center to present 'Santa's Enchanted Workshop'

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present “Santa’s Enchanted Workshop” in a virtual performance now through December. With the COVID-19 restrictions regarding public events and performances, Virginia Repertory Theatre has made available their 2020 theatre performances. Based on the book, music and lyrics by Richard Giersch, the video was filmed on the Virginia Repertory Touring Theatre mainstage in Richmond, Virginia. Additional lyrics are by Bruce Craig Miller.

This is the perfect treat and a break for families, teachers and students during the holidays. Sit back and enjoy the story as Christmas has lost some of its magic for Stanley. Stanley and his baby sister, SuSu, don’t know whether or not to believe in Santa Claus, so they set out for the North Pole. Trapped in a blizzard, they wind up in a dilapidated gas station run by a mysterious old man named Nick. Nick shows them the wonders of imagination and helps to bring his run-down gas station to life as a magic toyshop. Could this be Santa’s Enchanted Workshop? Imagination is the key in this joyous holiday musical, which features a singing robot, a dancing rag doll and one of the silliest villains you’ll ever see, Mr. Gasket J. Wasket who shows up and tries to spoil the day. Mr. Wasket is foiled, and Stanley finds his renewed Christmas spirit and the real meaning of Christmas, keeping his imagination alive and believing in the magic of the holiday!