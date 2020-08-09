United Way of Iredell County announces plans for the fall campaign

COVID-19 and the economic, educational and social disruptions it has caused, have changed the way most of us live, work and play in Iredell County, and this is also true for how we serve our neighbors in need. Nelson Granade, United Way Board President, notes that: “We’ve been asked to support the basic needs of our community at a scale that has never been requested of us before. Through a partnership with the United Way of Central Carolinas and the Iredell County Community Foundation, related grant streams and the generous spirit of many local individual and corporate donors, we’ve been successful in distributing more than $1 million dollars in immediate grants to local non-profits, providing food, shelter, medical equipment or care to over 70,000 individuals since March 15th.”
As the United Way enters the fall, it anticipates a continued need for crisis support, but also a need to turn attention towards the longer term recovery efforts needed to support children and families in achieving academic success and financial stability. Stay tuned for more information on a COVID-19 Education fund focused on supporting child care and remote learning efforts. This will require us to step outside our usual patterns, and invite the whole community to participate in this collective effort. “The needs are great, but the generous spirit of this community is even greater,” says Josh Snow, 2020 campaign chairperson. “We must ensure that we reach out and invite every single person in our community to join us in helping the people of Iredell rise and recover together. But please don’t wait for us to call on you, join us today by visiting www.uwiredell/UW2020 or calling Brett at 704-872-3000.” United Way has several online community forums planned, with the first to occur in late August or early September focusing on education and children.
The first gifts to the fall campaign have already been received. United Way made a special request of agency partners to consider gifting a portion of their summer allocations in support of their fellow local non-profits struggling to maintain operations. In an incredible response, fully 1/3 of the partners dedicated part or all of their allocations to help others in crisis generating $28,722. The agencies making this special gift are American Red Cross, Children’s Hope Alliance, Girl Scouts, Hospice & Palliative Care, I-CARE, Iredell Christian Ministries, Lifespan and the YMCA of Statesville.
United Way of Iredell County
United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community. It partners with 21 local non-profit partners through its annual campaign, and many other local groups and initiatives year-round to achieve this goal. More information is available at www.uwiredell.org.
