Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 SRL State Briefs

More towns expand LGBT employment, commerce protections
CHAPEL HILL— More North Carolina towns have approved expanded non-discrimination ordinances for LGBT people, the result of the recent expiration of a 3 1/2-year ban on such rules by local governments.
The Chapel Hill board approved new protections unanimously on Wednesday that cover employment and public accommodations like hotels, restaurants and retailers within the town limits for people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other characteristics.
The boards of other Orange County communities of Carrboro and Hillsborough also backed similar ordinances this week. The local laws approved Monday by Hillsborough and Tuesday in Carrboro expressly make such discrimination punishable by a misdemeanor and $500 fines.
The moratorium that expired Dec. 1 was implemented in early 2017 as the result of a compromise between Republican state legislators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to get rid of the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill.” A key disputed section of the 2016 measure called House Bill 2 required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth. State legislators still control policies involving public bathrooms.
Gay-rights advocates praised this week's actions by local governments, saying it's proper for towns and cities to act to protect LGBT citizens when comprehensive state and federal protections still are lacking.
Ex-general is Cooper's choice for military affairs secretary
RALEIGH — A retired three-star Marine Corps general is Gov. Roy Cooper's choice as North Carolina's next military and veterans affairs secretary.
Walter Gaskin, who retired from active duty in 2013 as a lieutenant general, will join Cooper's Cabinet, the governor announced on Wednesday. He'll succeed former state Rep. Larry Hall, who served as secretary during Cooper's first term. Hall announced last month he would step down.
Gaskin had joined the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission in September. He most recently was the CEO of an Indiana-based defense contractor.
Like other Cabinet choices, Gaskin is subject to state Senate confirmation.
The department manages state veterans' nursing homes and cemeteries, and promotes activities to support military installations in North Carolina and the quality of life for current and retired service members.
Several Democrats get co-chairmanships in House
RALEIGH — Four Democrats landed prized chairmanships on Wednesday in the North Carolina House for the next two years, marking rare assignments for the minority party in the chamber.
House Speaker Tim Moore unveiled committee leadership positions, which as usual were dominated by Republicans. The GOP holds 69 of the chamber's 120 seats and have led the chamber since 2011.
But a judiciary committee co-chairmanship went to Democratic Rep. Billy Richardson of Fayetteville. Democratic Rep. George Graham of Robeson County will co-lead a committee on American Indian affairs, while Democratic Rep. Howard Hunter of Hertford County will co-chair the Families, Children and Aging Policy committee.
Democratic Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County will hold two co-chairmanships — one on the House Finance Committee and the other on the House Ethics Committee. Wray joined the House in 2005.
Among House Republicans, Rep. Dean Arp of Union County has been elevated as one of three senior chairmen of the Appropriations Committee, joining Reps. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County and Jason Saine of Lincoln County. And Rep. John Bradford of Mecklenburg County, who won back a seat in 2020 that he lost in 2018, now holds one of four senior chairs on the Finance Committee.
From wire reports