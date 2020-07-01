Board of Adjustment is seeking volunteers to serve as alternates

The Statesville Board of Adjustment (BOA) is seeking interested residents to serve as alternates on the BOA.
The Board of Adjustment is the body which hears and decides appeals from any order, requirement, decision or determination made by the zoning administrator. Planning Director Sherry Ashley explained that because decisions to vary the rules are made because of proven hardships, it is important for the members to have good reasoning skills.
Currently, there are vacancies for the two alternate positions on the BOA. Alternates serve on the board in the absence of any regular members and have all the powers and duties of a regular meeting when serving.
City Council appoints the alternates to serve a three-year term. Applicants must reside in the city limits. The BOA meets on the first Tuesday of each month as needed, from 12:30 until 2 p.m. in City Hall.
Volunteer application forms are available on line at statesvillenc.net under Boards & Commissions or by calling 704-878-3583.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!