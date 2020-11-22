A Moravian explorer in the Piedmont left us with a description of the area

“There is not much timber, but enough to serve for a while if we are careful …

“The tract is well adapted for the raising of cattle, and ten couples of our brethren can make a good living here … Any one who knows how, and is willing to work, can make good meadows here, and can care for the cattle through the winter, until the meadows are ready, by using the small reeds which grow in the lowland, and which stay green all, or nearly all, winter. Cattle, and especially horses eat these reeds eagerly …

“This tract is well-watered,” he wrote. “On the upper side there is a site for an overshot millwheel, and on the east branch a mill could be built with an undershot wheel. The banks of the stream are so high that a man could not ride across, had not the buffalo broken them down here and there. There are also good springs.

“A settlement on this tract should be placed about in the middle, where the woods begin. There is a pretty little creek at hand, and the water from a spring in the hills runs down and forms a pool, where the buffalo probably bathed in hot weather, at least they have made a path around it.