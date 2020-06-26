Woman injured in I-40 crash in stable condition

A woman injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and tractor-trailer is in stable condition at Carolina Medical Center, said 1st Sgt. Rusty Jones of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Rebekah Susan Muse, 42, of Havelock, was airlifted from the scene of the crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday afternoon to Carolinas Medical Center Main.
Jones said the tractor-trailer, driven by Terry T. Williams, 44, of Wallace, was in the right lane and slowing to enter the weigh station on the eastbound side of I-40. Muse, operating a 2000 Chevrolet, veered from the right lane and her vehicle struck the rear of the semi, Jones said.
The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-40 for a couple of hours Thursday, and a second crash, in the westbound lanes, closed the interstate completely.
Sgt. R.B. Keller of the Highway Patrol said the second wreck was a result of motorists slowing to look at the eastbound crash. It involved three vehicles, but there were no serious injuries, he said.
Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue, West Iredell and Catawba fire departments responded to the two crashes.