Town adjusts holiday display due to pandemic

McADENVILLE — For the 65th year, Christmas Town U.S.A. will twinkle brightly in North Carolina, despite a few trimmed traditions during its annual celebration.

In September, the Pharr Corp. and the town of McAdenville announced several pandemic precautions to maintain adherence with COVID-19 protection guidelines. The Christmas lights in McAdenville will continue to dazzle and delight from Dec. 1-26 under a revised lighting schedule of 5:30-10 p.m. daily. Thousands of illuminated red, white and green light displays will dance along the town’s streets. Traditionally, the annual count of visitors to McAdenville in December exceeds a half-million people.

This year, however, the sparkling celebration enacts increased safety measures and social distancing for its 2020 event. The tree lighting ceremony and yule log parade have been canceled, and the lights surrounding Christmas Town Lake will not be lit. The Christmas Town 5k will be held virtually. Visitors will be able to drive or walk along a shortened designated route and peruse the town’s local shops, restaurants, glow and charm.

“Christmas Town U.S.A. is one of the most spirited holiday traditions in the southeastern United States, said Christy Gliddon, executive vice president for human resources at Pharr. “We want families to feel safe as they continue making memories here this December.”