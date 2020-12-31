Things come full circle with some pancakes

My first experience in Statesville came decades ago, well before I moved to North Carolina. It started with some pancakes.
When I was a child, I loved pancakes probably to an unhealthy extent, but when my grandparents were taking care of me in the mornings before school, they were often served. It should be of little surprise that on our way to Disney World in 1995, my pawpaw, knowing the roads up and down the East Coast, knew there was an International House of Pancakes here in Statesville. I remember the exit on I-77, partially because it was a bit of an awkward one, but more due to the fact I was going to this magical restaurant that didn't exist in West Virginia.
That exit, Exit 50, is now the same one I take to drop my daughter off at school or to come to the Record & Landmark office. Life, in a way, has come full circle.
Though the reason I came back to Statesville more than two decades later wasn't the pancakes. I took a job in Hickory in 2014 to continue dating my wife, Amber. We had gotten back together, but I was living in New Mexico and she was here in North Carolina, though it was Hickory at the time. We figured if we were serious about dating, we might want to get in the same time zone. I ended up with a job with the same company I work for now, but it was laying out this and other newspapers in the area. It wouldn't be until 2017 that I moved to Statesville and until this year that I started working as a reporter for the Record & Landmark. If nothing else, moving here so I could eventually marry my wife was certainly worth it.
But it's still funny to me that I ended up working 1.8 miles from a place I remembered as a random place in North Carolina that happened to have an IHOP. Of course, the pancakes weren't really what I remembered. It was that my grandparents took me there.
My mawmaw and pawpaw always took care of their family, which went from two daughters and their husbands, then three grandchildren, and then four great-grandchildren. They always thought of the little things, as well as the big things, to take care of us. Sometimes it was as simple as picking out a place to eat on a long road trip that would amuse an 8-year-old grandchild. Other times, it was just making sure we had enough gas money, a small thing, or helping pay for college or moving, both much bigger things.
Unfortunately, we lost both of them this year. Pawpaw in March, and mawmaw earlier this month. They were in their 80s, so part of your brain knew that this was a distinct possibility, but because they had been so involved in our lives, and for us grandchildren, as long as we could remember, it has been hard to fully process the loss. It's cliche to say, but they were clearly a cornerstone in the lives of their family.
I still haven't been back to the IHOP at Signal Hill Mall. I guess I was holding out hope one way or another to take both, or at least one, of my grandparents, to the IHOP when I moved here in 2017. However, perhaps I can still have things come full circle when I take my daughter there sometime.
