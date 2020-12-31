Things come full circle with some pancakes

My first experience in Statesville came decades ago, well before I moved to North Carolina. It started with some pancakes.

When I was a child, I loved pancakes probably to an unhealthy extent, but when my grandparents were taking care of me in the mornings before school, they were often served. It should be of little surprise that on our way to Disney World in 1995, my pawpaw, knowing the roads up and down the East Coast, knew there was an International House of Pancakes here in Statesville. I remember the exit on I-77, partially because it was a bit of an awkward one, but more due to the fact I was going to this magical restaurant that didn't exist in West Virginia.

That exit, Exit 50, is now the same one I take to drop my daughter off at school or to come to the Record & Landmark office. Life, in a way, has come full circle.