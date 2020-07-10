Neighborhood concerned about plans to close road near airport

A part of Bethlehem Road near Statesville Regional Airport will be closed in the fall, and some of the residents of a nearby neighborhood are unhappy about that.
The closure is due to allowing for a federal requirement for a safety area at the end of a runway.
Bethlehem Road skirts the airport, intersecting with U.S. 70 and turning into Stamey Farm Road on the eastern side and intersecting with Old Mountain Road on the western side. Part of the eastern half of the road will be completely blocked in the fall.
Traffic that used Bethlehem Road to get to Hickory Highway will have a 3.4-mile detour, turning right onto Old Mountain Road and then turning right onto Hickory Highway.
Nancy Davis, Statesville’s spokesperson, said the runway was lengthened to the embankment above the road in 2007. However, the last 1,000 feet aren’t used because the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA requires a 1,000-foot safety area.
“This shorter runway requires larger aircraft to take on less fuel or no additional fuel for long trips,” Davis said. “Due to a lack of federal funds in 2007, this safety area was not completed at that time.”
Davis said the FAA gave Statesville Regional Airport a $9.3 million grant, and the funds became available sooner than expected. It does not require a match, and Statesville’s airport was one of two North Carolina airports awarded the grant. However, if the city doesn’t spend the money, it loses the funds.
While there are no funds available for it, a new road from Hangar Drive to Old Mountain Road is in the planning stages to replace Bethlehem Road. Davis said the budget complications at the North Carolina Department of Transportation have delayed the project. Another road connecting to U.S. 70 is also part of the airport’s development plan.
A neighborhood called The Landings houses many of the people who will be impacted by the closure. Homeowners association President Matt Bailey said there are 42 lots with homes on them. True Homes has bought 14 more lots to build more houses in the neighborhood.
Bailey said allowing aircraft to buy more fuel would positively impact the fixed-base operator the city bought for $5 million last year. More fuel being bought from the city-owned, fixed-base operator means more money for the city.
West of The Landings, Back Creek intersects with Bethlehem Road. In 2017, the road washed out in a flooding incident. Residents say they are afraid of becoming trapped if the eastern exit is closed and the road is washed out again.
The culvert funneling the creek under Bethlehem Road was widened in an attempt to avoid a similar occurrence in the future.
All of the neighborhood residents have to use Bethlehem Road to enter and exit. While they will still be able to use the western part of the road, going east on Bethlehem Road allows for more convenient access to Statesville.
There are other homes along Bethlehem Road between Old Mountain Road and The Landings, and Celeste Henkel Elementary School sits at the intersection of Bethlehem and Old Mountain roads.
The Landings resident Dan Watkins said all of the residents as well as school buses and parents use all of Bethlehem Road.
“They don’t go up this road because it’s the most scenic in town,” Watkins said. “They come up it because it’s the most efficient road to get from their homes to the east.”
Watkins said he uses the road four to five times a day and always meets someone else. He added that Bethlehem Road is 50 years old and should not be taken from the community so easily.
“It’s not an issue that we object to the expansion of the airport,” Watkins said. “It’s not us not being cognizant of the overall significant impact to the community once this ever happens. It’s a function of their (Statesville officials’ and representatives’) priorities, and a fact that we should not be incurring the harm at this point in time simply because it’s an economic inconvenience for them.”
Being county residents next to city property has created complications. On June 18, there was a public meeting about the road closure at the airport. Watkins said residents along Bethlehem Road and in the neighborhood were not made aware of the meeting. He would have liked to see a sign advertising the meeting on Bethlehem Road.
Watkins said that when he was at the meeting, there were no city representatives or elected officials.
The notices for the public meeting were the first time Watkins learned about the closure of the eastern end of Bethlehem Road. Before now, the plan was always to create an alternative eastern exit.
“This was someone’s bright idea at the last second,” Watkins said. “It’s wrong, and it should be stopped.”
They also feel like they do not have any representation. Bailey, the HOA president, and fellow resident Devery Peterson have sent correspondence to elected officials in Statesville and the county.
“We feel like once everything starts and gets put into motion when they shut this road down, then this will just be forgotten,” Peterson said. “They will just move on, and they will have gotten what they needed. They are not really concerned because we are county residents versus city residents.”
Bailey said he sent an email to every Statesville City Council member and Mayor Costi Kutteh. He said he only received a minimal response from Kutteh.
Peterson said she sent an email to County Commissioner Gene Houpe and state Sen Vicky Sawyer. She said she received a response from Sawyer, but not from Houpe.
“Even though we are county residents, we eat in Statesville,” Peterson said. “We do things in Statesville. We participate in the Pumpkinfest. We participate in the balloon rally, but guess what? We’re not good enough.”
Peterson said she wanted to know why the alternative road was important enough to include in the plan but could be eliminated.
Residents have other concerns as well. Peterson said The Landings is an aging neighborhood with a population that will need more emergency services in the future. All of the nearby hospitals are east of the neighborhood, and the detour will create a delay.
Davis, the spokesperson for the city, said Emergency Medical Services and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office would increase their response time by two to three minutes.
“How would they feel if it was their neighborhood?” Watkins asked. “How would they feel if it was their house, whatever road they take to go to work, whatever road they take to have a pizza delivered, whatever road an ambulance came up?”
