Neighborhood concerned about plans to close road near airport

A part of Bethlehem Road near Statesville Regional Airport will be closed in the fall, and some of the residents of a nearby neighborhood are unhappy about that.

The closure is due to allowing for a federal requirement for a safety area at the end of a runway.

Bethlehem Road skirts the airport, intersecting with U.S. 70 and turning into Stamey Farm Road on the eastern side and intersecting with Old Mountain Road on the western side. Part of the eastern half of the road will be completely blocked in the fall.

Traffic that used Bethlehem Road to get to Hickory Highway will have a 3.4-mile detour, turning right onto Old Mountain Road and then turning right onto Hickory Highway.

Nancy Davis, Statesville’s spokesperson, said the runway was lengthened to the embankment above the road in 2007. However, the last 1,000 feet aren’t used because the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA requires a 1,000-foot safety area.

“This shorter runway requires larger aircraft to take on less fuel or no additional fuel for long trips,” Davis said. “Due to a lack of federal funds in 2007, this safety area was not completed at that time.”

Davis said the FAA gave Statesville Regional Airport a $9.3 million grant, and the funds became available sooner than expected. It does not require a match, and Statesville’s airport was one of two North Carolina airports awarded the grant. However, if the city doesn’t spend the money, it loses the funds.

While there are no funds available for it, a new road from Hangar Drive to Old Mountain Road is in the planning stages to replace Bethlehem Road. Davis said the budget complications at the North Carolina Department of Transportation have delayed the project. Another road connecting to U.S. 70 is also part of the airport’s development plan.