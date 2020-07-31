Finishing touches: Road paving in downtown Statesville wrapping up

The smell of hot tar may begin to fade from downtown Statesville, but the repaved roads only represent a small portion of a larger project going on in Iredell County.

For drivers navigating the city streets, however, things should be smoothing out as that portion is all but completed.

"We're pleased with the timeline it is being completed in," Mary Kathrine said, the area manager for Harbin of Maymead Inc. Maymead is the contractor tasked with completing the project by the North Carolina Department of Highways. "It's been an around the clock effort, and we've appreciated drivers' patience."

No accidents were reported that involved the project, Harbin said.

Harbin said the roads in downtown will still need incidental work — rasing manhole covers, painting lines, and resetting traffic signals — but the milling and paving portions are completed. That's a small part of the 81-route project, which Maymead bid $8,598,932 to complete. The entire project, which Harbin said is "roughly" halfway done, has until June of 2021 to be completed according to an email from the Department of Transportation.

For now though, Statesville drivers get to enjoy smoother roads when cruising downtown.

“Pot holes and broken pavement are two of the main issues that the public reports to us on a regular basis," Scott Harrell, executive public works director/city engineer said. "Without a doubt, the paving of these state roads will make a great difference in the appearance of our city as well as the improved driving of travelers using them.”

