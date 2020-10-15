Iredell Adult Day Services is hosting annual pansy fundraiser

IADS ordered this year’s pansies and mums from Carmen’s Greenhouse in Hiddenite.

“The quality of the flowers we receive has been outstanding, often lasting through to spring and summer,” noted Paula Cress, administrative director. “There is a huge variety of colors and combinations. White pansies with a deep purple center, alongside deep violet or light violet complement each other. There are also the bright yellow, burgundy and blue pansies.”

Since mums are also another colorful fall flower, they decided to add these to the pansy sale. The advantage of these is that when planted in the ground, the chrysanthemums are perennials and will come back in the summer.

One of the center’s participants, Dot Herb, has been coming for years, first for her daughter who had a debilitating brain disease, and now for herself.

“You can’t find nicer, caring staff. The quality of care here has been wonderful over the years. One reason is that IADS staff have been here for years, there is little turnaround. It has become a second family for me. I was so grateful for the help with my daughter for eight years. I enjoy coming here and seeing all my friends and helping the other participants play games and read.”