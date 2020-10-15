Iredell Adult Day Services is hosting annual pansy fundraiser

Iredell Adult Day Services, formerly known as ElderCenter, began its annual pansy sale Thursday at the center, 502 Brevard St., Statesville. The sale will continue until the pansies are sold out with all proceeds going toward the care of their participants and building improvements.
Pansies are being offered at $6.50 per dozen or a flat of three dozen for $19. This year they have added an eight-inch pot of colorful fall chrysanthemums for $6. Flowers are available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This year’s fundraiser is more important than ever,” said Tammie Money, executive director. “Because of the current public health issue, we have had to cancel several of our usual campaigns; therefore, the funding we need to cover the costs of running the center has diminished.
“In addition, in keeping with recommended safety precautions of distancing, our daily census has been reduced to accommodate the guidelines,” Money said. “Yet, our services are even more in demand as individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s are seeing significant setbacks because being homebound means they are not receiving the socialization or activities that help keep their mind active and clear minded longer. Other participants with physical limitations are also suffering from the loss of movement they would receive here to keep them moving, exercising and participating.”
IADS ordered this year’s pansies and mums from Carmen’s Greenhouse in Hiddenite.
“The quality of the flowers we receive has been outstanding, often lasting through to spring and summer,” noted Paula Cress, administrative director. “There is a huge variety of colors and combinations. White pansies with a deep purple center, alongside deep violet or light violet complement each other. There are also the bright yellow, burgundy and blue pansies.”
Since mums are also another colorful fall flower, they decided to add these to the pansy sale. The advantage of these is that when planted in the ground, the chrysanthemums are perennials and will come back in the summer.
One of the center’s participants, Dot Herb, has been coming for years, first for her daughter who had a debilitating brain disease, and now for herself.
“You can’t find nicer, caring staff. The quality of care here has been wonderful over the years. One reason is that IADS staff have been here for years, there is little turnaround. It has become a second family for me. I was so grateful for the help with my daughter for eight years. I enjoy coming here and seeing all my friends and helping the other participants play games and read.”
Iredell Adult Day Services is a nonprofit community service caring for seniors and adults who need supervision during the day. Their mission is to help keep seniors and adults who are infirm or memory impaired in their own homes and with loved one for as long as possible.
For additional information about the center or the flower sale, call Money at 704-873-0720, visit the website at ElderCenterAdultCare.org or stop by the Brevard Street location during the week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
