The Great Barbecue Controversy - East v. West

The weather was sunny the day I moved to Statesville from eastern North Carolina (Greenville) in 1986.
Here, I found a good church, my lovely wife, established a career, raised three boys, wrote a book, and learned to love the people and the land. Life has been good, prosperous, and I really shouldn’t complain.
But I’ve never warmed up to the barbecue.
My columnist friend, O.C. Stonestreet, a culinary-challenged native, prefers local western style barbecue despite numerous attempts on my part at intervention and prayer. He’s misguided on pork, but nothing shock therapy couldn’t fix.
I grew up on eastern barbecue, a dietary staple of farming families in Pitt County. In our community children first learned to chew food with small pieces of barbecue and a sippy cup of sweet iced tea.
We were taught there are two kinds of barbecue, eastern barbecue and western barbecue. Eastern is easily recognized by the fact that it tastes incredibly delicious, and western barbecue by the fact that it’s … edible…sort of… during famine.
Eastern barbecue is the whole hog, cooked over wood coals and “holy smoke”, chopped or pulled (never sliced) and seasoned with a vinegar-based sauce flavored with red pepper flakes or cayenne (as our Lord intended it be).
Western barbecue is a bit uppity, consisting mainly of pork shoulders, chopped, sliced, or whatever, served with vinegar corrupted by the addition of ketchup (horrors) or tomato sauce (double horrors) that causes the sauce to have an off-putting medicinal pinkish tinge. Not that I’m being critical.
It’s important to know where the forces of eastern and western barbecue meet. The line of demarcation, as any barbecue aficionado knows, is Raleigh, a place that seemed so far from our farm, the church could send missionaries.
The Raleigh area is a smoked pork no-man’s land, a demilitarized zone (DMZ) where ‘cue connoisseurs can half expect to see blue beret wearing United Nations troops in sand-bag bunkers stationed near barbecue eateries. The forces of the east control barbecue quality from Wilmington up to Virginia. The dark forces of the west, sometimes referred to as Lexington style, occupy the state west of the Raleigh DMZ.
Barbecue enlightenment came early as I grew up playing marbles in the dirt at Hudson’s Clover Farm Supermarket, a country store owned by my cousin, Larry Hudson Jr., called “Lar’junior”. He sold pork barbeque he cooked in a small tin-roofed building beside his store. Inside the building was a cinder-block fire pit and over this pit a whole hog was cooked slowly, the meat chopped (as our Lord intended) and sold late in the afternoon. My job, along with my cousin Randy, was to occasionally fetch a shovel full of hardwood coals from a burning pile of oak logs and spread them evenly beneath the hog. We’d sit in the dirt all day, under the shade of a pecan tree, and play against each other for sunburst and cat-eye marbles while tending to the hog. On those days, supper was a fresh hot barbecue sandwich with a cold green glass bottled soda to drink. I can’t look at barbecue to this day without thinking of marbles lying in a circle drawn in black dirt.
A shout-out goes to Vivian Howard of “Chef’s Life” TV show and co-owner of Chef & The Farmer restaurant in Kinston, N.C. (eastern) for pointing out an important fact ---good barbeque can be ruined by improper side dishes. Vivian would know --- I have her autograph.
Eastern barbecue, and western for that matter, is best served with a side of sweet yellow cabbage slaw, not red pulp with ketchup in it. Throughout eastern North Carolina, be it The Skylight Inn in Ayden, B’s Barbecue and Parker’s BBQ (The Mother church) both in Greenville, choice of slaw does not exist. The plate comes with yellow slaw. Period.
Why? Because it’s the right thing to do.
And sauce? Thou shalt use vinegar and peppers only. It’s the Eleventh Commandment. Beware those who put ketchup in a barbecue sauce and sell it to innocent people and children, they could be carnival people.
The nearest place to get advertised eastern barbecue is probably Lancaster’s in Mooresville. Other than that, you can sneak through the DMZ in Raleigh, head east, and stop at the nearest tin-roofed building with smoke coming out it’s chimney, preferably with two boys outside playing marbles.
Happy eats, and if you venture east for some ‘cue, just for giggles, take Stonestreet with you.
