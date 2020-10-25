The Great Barbecue Controversy - East v. West

It’s important to know where the forces of eastern and western barbecue meet. The line of demarcation, as any barbecue aficionado knows, is Raleigh, a place that seemed so far from our farm, the church could send missionaries.

The Raleigh area is a smoked pork no-man’s land, a demilitarized zone (DMZ) where ‘cue connoisseurs can half expect to see blue beret wearing United Nations troops in sand-bag bunkers stationed near barbecue eateries. The forces of the east control barbecue quality from Wilmington up to Virginia. The dark forces of the west, sometimes referred to as Lexington style, occupy the state west of the Raleigh DMZ.

Barbecue enlightenment came early as I grew up playing marbles in the dirt at Hudson’s Clover Farm Supermarket, a country store owned by my cousin, Larry Hudson Jr., called “Lar’junior”. He sold pork barbeque he cooked in a small tin-roofed building beside his store. Inside the building was a cinder-block fire pit and over this pit a whole hog was cooked slowly, the meat chopped (as our Lord intended) and sold late in the afternoon. My job, along with my cousin Randy, was to occasionally fetch a shovel full of hardwood coals from a burning pile of oak logs and spread them evenly beneath the hog. We’d sit in the dirt all day, under the shade of a pecan tree, and play against each other for sunburst and cat-eye marbles while tending to the hog. On those days, supper was a fresh hot barbecue sandwich with a cold green glass bottled soda to drink. I can’t look at barbecue to this day without thinking of marbles lying in a circle drawn in black dirt.