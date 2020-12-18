 Skip to main content
Iredell COAST to give away 10 holiday food boxes
Coast1.jpg

Iredell COAST's resale shop will be the site of the food box giveaway.

 Taylor Jedrzejek/Record & Landmark

Iredell Community Outreach Association (COAST) has announced a free holiday food box giveaway taking place next week.

A generous donor has provided access to 10 free holiday food boxes with turkey and canned goods.

Registration is available online at www.IredellCOAST.com.

Winners will be contacted on Monday and must pick up their boxes on Tuesday between noon and 2 p.m. at the Iredell COAST Resale Shop, 833 N. Center St., Statesville.

Not everyone who registers will be selected to win. A total of 10 winners will be selected at random. Call 704-755-4610 for more information.

