My dictionary says the word, “harbinger,” is of Middle English origin, derived from an Old French word, first taken from a German noun that referred to a person who was sent ahead of a group of travelers to arrange lodging; in plain English, a messenger, forerunner, precursor or herald.
Last Sunday, the 6th of September, was the first comfortable cool day we have had in a while. This has not been the best summer, with very warm, humid days here, elsewhere tornadoes, an earthquake, record wild fires in California and two hurricanes, so far, in the Gulf of Mexico. Thank the Lord we in Piedmont North Carolina have been mostly spared these troubles.
Signs of winter in the wings and harbingers of autumn, are to be seen if one only looks. The first sign I have noticed is the increase in the number of spider webs around our house-- gossamer traps I blunder into when walking our Scotties, Molly and Nessie. Flashback: “’Will you walk into my parlour?’ said the Spider to the Fly,” began an old poem my mother used to read to me and my brother.
During our drive to church last Sunday morning, Judy spied a hot air balloon, showing us that the air temperature is cool enough for the air density difference to provide lift. Will there be a balloon rally this year?
As I mowed the lawn Friday, the ground was littered with small acorns and many dead leaves. The falling of the leaves does not seem to be related to the amount of rain, nor to the temperature, as it has been hot and wet as of late, yet the leaves seem have a built-in calendar and know when it is time to let go.
Labor Day was Monday. School usually is going full blast by now and the county fair would soon be setting up in Troutman. I assume there will be no county fair this year.
This fall will not be the same for many high school athletes, as football season, I understand, will not start until February.
We usually hold a homecoming service at our church in the fall. No mention has yet been made of this. As many of you know, besides greeting folks whom we have not seen in some time, homecoming usually involves a feast. In olden times it was celebrated outside, usually in a shady grove of trees, after “preachin’.” Many churches now hold the meal in a fellowship hall to avoid insects and inclement weather. It was also called “dinner on the grounds.”
Dr. Shelly Frontis (1870-1941), a Mooresville dentist who was also mayor of the town from 1913 to 1917, wrote the following poem, “Dinner in the Grove,” about these homecoming feasts, which was published in The Enterprise, predecessor of the Mooresville Tribune, in 1926. I think he conveyed the spirit of the fall event pretty well.
Our old country churches,
Many of us can recall,
Were wont to have a meeting
In the spring and in the fall
When there’d gather saints and sinners
In a hallelujah band
On the Saturdays and Sundays
Through which the meetings ran.
With crowds that gathered on those days
The church would overflow,
For then it was they always served
A dinner in the grove.
And I’ve wondered if the people,
Attending in great droves,
Were looking for salvation
Or the fishes and the loaves.
I must confess that dinner,
When it’s served out in the grove,
Makes an appeal that many folks
Don’t generally ignore;
And the fellowship engendered
About the festive board
May yield a harvest later on
Of more’n a hundredfold.
For when we mix ourselves all up
Around a table spread,
The poorest and the humblest
Mingle with the thoroughbred,
And no fellowship is lacking
As amongst the throng we move,
When rich and poor alike partake
Of dinner in the grove.
I hope these dinners in the grove
Will not go out of style,
For here a fellow eats his fill
Of chicken, ham and pie.
And if he licks his fingers off
And wipes them on his pants,
There’re others who’d the same thing do
If they dared take the chance.
The general good feeling
That prevails at every feast
Bespeaks a kindly fellowship
That nowhere else you’ll meet.
Here we elbow one another
And from restraint feel free.
O, yes, these dinners in the grove
Always appealed to me!
Amen, Brother Frontis, Amen.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
