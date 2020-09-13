× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

My dictionary says the word, “harbinger,” is of Middle English origin, derived from an Old French word, first taken from a German noun that referred to a person who was sent ahead of a group of travelers to arrange lodging; in plain English, a messenger, forerunner, precursor or herald.

Last Sunday, the 6th of September, was the first comfortable cool day we have had in a while. This has not been the best summer, with very warm, humid days here, elsewhere tornadoes, an earthquake, record wild fires in California and two hurricanes, so far, in the Gulf of Mexico. Thank the Lord we in Piedmont North Carolina have been mostly spared these troubles.

Signs of winter in the wings and harbingers of autumn, are to be seen if one only looks. The first sign I have noticed is the increase in the number of spider webs around our house-- gossamer traps I blunder into when walking our Scotties, Molly and Nessie. Flashback: “’Will you walk into my parlour?’ said the Spider to the Fly,” began an old poem my mother used to read to me and my brother.

During our drive to church last Sunday morning, Judy spied a hot air balloon, showing us that the air temperature is cool enough for the air density difference to provide lift. Will there be a balloon rally this year?