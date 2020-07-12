God has a special fishing spot underneath shady tree for Dennis

There were a few things that remained very consistent during the summers of my childhood.
My neighborhood friends and I would always gather in the heat of the afternoon for a game of wiffleball. The games were intense, and the weather was hot, just like a summer competition should be. We had real bases and our outfield fence was barbed wire with an electric fence to boot.
Afterwards we would head over to my cousin’s house and hit the pool.The best way to cool off from a long hard wiffleball game was to do a cannonball into the deep end off the diving board. And we would usually be greeted with a pitcher of either grape, strawberry, raspberry or cherry Kool-Aid.
On the days we got together before the sun reached its pinnacle in the sky to the point where it could melt asphalt, we would hit the fishing spots at the lake. While there was still a hint of breathable air, the fish were hungry, and we knew where to go to catch a bream, crappie or bass.
We would use anything from earthworms and nightcrawlers, to crickets. Sometimes we would just take our chances on whatever lures we could find in the bottom of the john boats that were rented from the Wildlife Club. Either way, we found a way to get a few bites in the morning while the grass was still damp.
Yes, this was consistent nearly every day, whether it was a Monday or a Saturday.
Dennis was a regular at the Wildlife Club. There was few that loved fishing as much as he did. A rather large fella, he drove a small two door pickup. Inside would be his tackle box and rod and reel.
Dennis worked so he could go fishing. You can only hope that you and/or your loved ones find the passion and joy in your life that Dennis had when he would go fishing.
Few people will you ever meet where there isn’t at least one thing you could say bad or controversial about them. Especially in today’s cancel culture, highly political, combative society this is true. However, Dennis was one of those people. It didn’t matter whether you were someone like Mr. Barnes, the old man that looked after the Wildlife Club during my very early years who we thought must have been in his eighties (you know, kids thinks anyone with gray hair and a few wrinkles in in their ancient years), or if you were one of our little neighborhood kids that gathered to fish, play wiffleball, drink Kool-Aid and go swimming, Dennis treated us all the same.
His link to people was his link to life. It revolved around fishing, and everyone was both equal and entitled to go fishing. And he would help you with a lure, tell you where you could fish, or find another fishing hole if you beat him to his preferred spot.
Dennis passed away this week at the age of 64. I haven’t seen him in probably two decades, maybe slightly more. But he was a fixture at the lake when I was growing up, a consistent reminder of what someone should both be and hope to find in their own lives.
I know God has a special little fishing spot underneath a shady tree for Dennis.
