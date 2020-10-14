104-year-old is 'one in a million'

Louise Rhinehardt of Statesville turned 104 years young July 16, 2020.

She was born on July 16, 1916, and currently resides at Autumn Care in Statesville. Prior to moving to Autumn Care, Louise lived in the Rankintown community for more than 50 years. She was noted to be the oldest living resident of this community and “a pillar of strength and faith in the Rankintown community.”

Her church family at Bethel Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Statesville was her only family and in fact, in 1996, she adopted the Rev. James E. Williams, pastor of the congregation and his wife, Shirley Williams, not only as her spiritual leaders but as her spiritual children as well.

Louise was a faithful member of Bethel Congregational Church UCC, which is on Turner Street, for many years, where she served as a mother of the church and a member of the pastor’s aide committee.

Her church family noted that they “praise God for a precious jewel like Louise Rhinehardt.”

Louise was remembered for her signature dish of pea salad and “she loved to bring joy to others with that delicious” salad, church members said. Favorite foods for Louise include chicken and catfish, and coffee ranks up there as well … that’s with one cream and one sugar, please.

Brenda Nixon, who said she has known Louise all her life, shared that she and the church family at Bethel feels that Louise is “one in a million.”