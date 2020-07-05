Neighborhood continues 22-year tradition despite pandemic

A sign in front of Susie and Tom Wiberg’s home read “Patriotic Parade Pandemic Parameters: Masks and Social Distance Please... So We Can All Be Here Next Year.”

Behind the sign, cars, tractors and golf carts lined up, waiting to take off in the 22nd Baymount neighborhood Fourth of July parade.

The line started with a vehicle from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell said he had been to the parade for the last four or five years and was glad to see the event continued.

“This is at least one of those things where people stay apart by design,” Tom Wiberg said.

Twenty-two years ago, the Wibergs’ daughter, Bailey, organized the first parade which consisted of two lawn mowers, three kids, a dog and a pony. Little did she know that the parade would become a decades-long tradition that could bring a community together when the coronavirus pandemic forces them to be separate.

Neighbors gathered in their yards with folding chairs to watch the parade go by, and a small group gathered at the Wiberg’s front yard, family groups remaining 6 feet apart.

“Why would you give up a tradition you could do safely?” Emma Wegmiller, a neighbor, asked.

Joe Wegmiller said people must continue fundamental practices despite the hard times. Celebrating America’s beginning as proud Americans is one of those practices.

Susie Wiberg said she didn’t know what to expect. She put out the signs around the neighborhood, advertising the parade and explaining where and when people should line up. She was very pleased with the turnout.